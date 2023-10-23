Homestead police officer fatally shot person Sunday night
MIAMI - A Homestead police officer fatally shot a person Sunday night.
According to Homestead police, during an investigation at SE 11th Place and SE 12 Avenue, there was a confrontation between the person and an officer and she was forced to fire her gun. The person died on the scene.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting.
