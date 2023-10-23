Watch CBS News
Local News

Homestead police officer fatally shot person Sunday night

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A Homestead police officer fatally shot a person Sunday night.

According to Homestead police, during an investigation at SE 11th Place and SE 12 Avenue, there was a confrontation between the person and an officer and she was forced to fire her gun. The person died on the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.