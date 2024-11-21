Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway at Homestead motel, police say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A homicide investigation is underway at a Homestead motel on Thursday morning.

Homestead Police told CBS News Miami that the incident at the NEXX Motel on 841 N. Krome Ave. is being investigated by Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Unit, but provided no further details regarding the situation.

However, CBS News Miami's overnight crews have been seeing crime scene investigators in the area since the early morning hours, with yellow tape blocking off portions of the motel.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Miami-Dade Police to gather more details regarding the case.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

