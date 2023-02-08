Watch CBS News
Homestead mom accused of trying to kill infant daughter

MIAMI - A South Florida mother is accused of trying to kill her one-year-old daughter.

Police say Ashley Diaz put a pillow over the girl's face while on a Facetime call with the child's father.

He recorded the incident to show police.

When cops arrived at her Homestead home, she claimed she was just playing with the baby, and was upset at the baby's father.

Diaz, 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted murder.

