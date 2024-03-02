Homestead man arrested for allegedly sending nude photos, videos to teen girl in Florida Keys

HOMESTEAD — A Miami-Dade man was arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and videos of himself to a teenage girl in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office stated in a Saturday press release that 26-year-old Rafael Felipe Bajos of Homestead is facing charges out of Monroe County on transmitting information harmful to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a minor. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Monroe County, police added.

According to MCSO, the Major Crimes Unit began in the investigation in February, which revealed that Bajos had been communicating with a 16-year-old Upper Keys girl on Snapchat, TikTok and via text numerous times, sending her "nude and sexually explicit" photos and videos of his body — and attempted to set up a meeting with her, too.

Bajos is currently pending extradition to Monroe County, where the bond on the warrant is set at $120,000.