Homestead man accused of shooting girlfriend
MIAMI - A Homestead man was charged after he reportedly shot his girlfriend.
Investigators said it happened when Jaydin Bapp's girlfriend was visiting his home on NE 6th Court and 20th Avenue. The 22-year-old was allegedly playing with a gun, pointed it at her, and it accidentally went off.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
He's been charged with attempted manslaughter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.