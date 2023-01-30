Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to address the migrant crisis in Miami

MIAMI - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will make a stop in Miami on Monday to meet with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, as well as other local officials, and members of the Haitian American and Cuban American communities to discuss President Biden's recent announcement of orderly and lawful migration pathways.

South Florida has seen a large increase in migrants from Cuba and Haiti since the end of last year.

A big part of Mayorkas' visit will be to discuss a new program that allows up to 30 thousand migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba a month to come to the US to live and work. To qualify, migrants have to have a sponsor in the US and undergo screening and vetting.

As of last Friday, more than 800 Nicaraguans have been approved, about 2,000 Haitians have been approved and more than 4,700 Cubans have been approved for travel. Applications are pending across all nationalities, and it appears most people are applying from their native country.

Since January 5, when the program was announced, more than 1,700 individuals have arrived in the United States under this process from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

The parole program announced this month builds on a similar effort launched last fall for Venezuelans. Since October, more than 26,000 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the US.

The Biden administration hopes these programs will help stop the irregular spike in migration.

Florida has sued the Department of Homeland Security over the program calling it federal overreach.