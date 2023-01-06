Watch CBS News
Home intrusion suspect in SW Miami-Dade shot and killed by resident, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.

Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Crime scene investigation
Police at the scene after an alleged home intruder was shot and killed Friday morning in Kendall, according to police. CBS 4

When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.

It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 

