Holocaust survivors receive holiday meals ahead of Jewish New Year

MIAMI - Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins on the evening of Sunday, September 25, and ends on Tuesday, September 27.

It is a yearly tradition for Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County to deliver 500 traditional holiday meals to Holocaust survivors ahead of Rosh Hashannah.

Hallandale resident Sally Dauman, 95, was almost years 12 old when Hitler rose to power.

She survived the Jewish ghetto in Lodz, Poland, witnessed her sister being killed by the Nazis, survived Auschwitz and now lives alone.

Representatives from Goodman JFS knocked on her door and delivered her bag.

Her face lit up with a big bright smile as she welcomed them into her apartment saying, "It is good to have people bring in... at this time of my life, yes."

Goodman Jewish Family Services provides food, socialization opportunities, home care and emergency services to Holocaust survivors.

Randy Coleman the Executive Director says, "This is part of her extended family, the relationship our staff has with Sally is what we do at Goodman Jewish Service is an extended family to people who lost family in the Holocaust.

"So what is that bag of goodies…which includes that holiday meal? Rami Spiegel from Goodman JFS laid it out, "We have a Jewish calendar, honey cake, apples and honey, grape juice, and candles that are in the memory of people who have passed."

And just as important for Sally, contact. A visit, from her "extended family" on the eve of Rosh Hashannah.