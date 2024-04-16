Hollywood putting renovated home up for sale, will pitch in up to half the purchase price

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's a deal that sounds too good to be true, but it is.

The City of Hollywood is selling a recently renovated, remodeled home and will contribute a substantial amount of purchase assistance as part of its Home Buyer Purchase Assistance Program.

The price of the 922 square foot two bedroom, one bath house on Cleveland Street, near Downtown Hollywood, is $350,000.

The city will kick in up to $170,000 for a qualified, eligible homebuyer.

The home features exterior impact doors and windows, central A/C and heat, completely updated kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, a completely renovated bathroom, and a tankless water heater. Plus it has brand new paint inside and out.

According to the city's website:

"The purchase assistance in the amount up to $50,000 is a conditional grant (15-year term) to be applied toward the cost of purchasing this home.



The purchase assistance in the amount up to $120,000 will be a second mortgage loan, zero percent (0%) interest, no monthly payments, 30-year term, and payable in full at term maturity or property sale, whichever occurs first."

Whoever gets the home will have to pay at least three percent of the first loan amount, and the purchase assistance amount will fill the "gap" after the first mortgage loan and buyer's contribution are applied to the purchase and closing costs.

So who is eligible?

The buyer must be pre-approved for a residential mortgage from a first mortgage lender and the loan terms must meet the city's guidelines.

The buyer's gross annual household income may not exceed 120% of the Area Median Income based on household size. Priority will be given to households at or below 80% of the area median income.

For example, for two people applying to buy the home, their income must range from $67,500 to no more than $101,280. A family of three's range would be from $76,050 to no more than $114,000.

The potential buyer must not owned a residential property in the last three years and priority will be given to Hollywood residents.

Buyer buyers must submit a signed Letter of Intentto purchase, signed by both the buyer and the first mortgage lender by the established deadline of 3 p.m. May 1st. The Letter of Intent must include a mortgage pre-approval or pre-qualification letter.

First and second place submitters will be notified by the Broward County Housing Finance Division, which is handling the buyer qualification/certification. They will collect documents from these buyers and their lenders for a full application package.

Click Here for more information.

