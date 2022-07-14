Hollywood police stand off ends with person in custody, fire on roof of home

Hollywood police stand off ends with man in custody, fire on roof of home

Hollywood police stand off ends with man in custody, fire on roof of home

Hollywood police stand off ends with man in custody, fire on roof of home

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fourteen-hour stand-off at a Hollywood home came to an end with a fire and one person in custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, it all started Wednesday when detectives were following up on an investigation and tried to make contact with a man at the home in the 2700 block of Dewey Street.

The man reportedly refused to leave and threatened to hurt himself and others.

Members from BSO's Threat Management Unit, Hollywood police, and Hollywood SWAT were called in to assist.

Early Thursday morning, neighbors said the man was removed from the home, but not before a fire was started on the roof.

One neighbor said police told her the man set fires inside the home.

"He had it out with the cops. He was refusing to leave. He barricaded himself in the house. They communicated with him the whole time. He started throwing Molotov cocktails at them to get them off the property," said Andrea Cato.

The man removed from the home was taken to the hospital, his name has not been released.