Police investigating fatal shooting in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD -- Police were searching for a suspect and a motive after a person was shot Friday night in Hollywood, officials said. 

Police were called to the 5700 block of Rodman Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or a motive.

CBS Miami Team
First published on June 24, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

