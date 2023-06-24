Police investigating fatal shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- Police were searching for a suspect and a motive after a person was shot Friday night in Hollywood, officials said.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Rodman Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or a motive.