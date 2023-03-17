Hollywood police ask for public's help for information on fatal hit-and-run
HOLLYWOOD - Hollywood police are asking for help on a deadly hit-and-run case.
Investigators have released a flyer asking the public for any information that can help.
Police say Luis Armando Ortiz was walking along North 58th Avenue and Thomas Street when he was hit by a car.
The 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say surveillance video may have captured the car responsible.
It appears to be a light-colored Honda CRV with front-end damage.
If you have any information that can help, call police.
