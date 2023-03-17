Watch CBS News
Hollywood police ask for public's help for information on fatal hit-and-run

HOLLYWOOD - Hollywood police are asking for help on a deadly hit-and-run case.

Investigators have released a flyer asking the public for any information that can help.

Police say Luis Armando Ortiz was walking along North 58th Avenue and Thomas Street when he was hit by a car.

The 36-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say surveillance video may have captured the car responsible.

It appears to be a light-colored Honda CRV with front-end damage.

If you have any information that can help, call police. 

