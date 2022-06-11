Watch CBS News
Have you seen this man? Hollywood PD search for suspect in sexual assault

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Friday morning. 

Police said it happened at around 4 a.m., as the victim began walking to her place of employment, in the 300 block of South Park Road. 

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with a medium build, and approximately 6 feet in height. 

Police said was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts, and a blue mask.

Surveillance photos captured a good image, showing the man's face. 

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. 

