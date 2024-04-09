Hollywood mom: "Daughter lives on through organ donation;" 6 benefit, including dad

HOLLYWOOD - Symaria Glenn was pure light, love and hope.

The 13-year-old was on the way to realizing her dream of becoming an actress. She excelled in drama, singing, dancing, and even in sports on the volleyball court.

But on January 31st, Symaria Glenn suffered a brain bleed. She was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital but never regained consciousness.

Her parents, Dhima Martin and Shawn Glenn, made the decision to donate her organs.

In February, the hospital's transplant institute donated 6 of Symaria's organs to five recipients, including her father, who received one of her kidneys.

"It's been two months and I miss her," Symaria's mother Dhima Martin said through tears on Tuesday at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Martin and her husband wanted to talk about their daughter and the impact she's had on so many lives.

"She made sure you were seen, valued and loved."

"So, in choosing to donate her organs, she lives on," said Martin.

Symaria's father Shawn Glenn said he never told his children he was suffering from kidney disease or on the transplant list.

"I miss her. She always said I was her protector. Now, she's my hero."

He says his transplant has gone well. "I know this kidney won't fail."

Symaria's favorite color was purple. She loved to wear bracelets and now her parents have matching bracelets keeping her story alive.

"Her story is going to change the world. She continues on," said Martin.