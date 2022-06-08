Hollywood Fire Department veteran dies in the line of duty trying to help people stranded by weekend's flooding

Family, friends & fellow firefighters say goodbye to Hollywood Fire Department veteran who died in t

HOLLYWOOD – A firefighter's job is always difficult. But this is perhaps the hardest of them all – bringing one of their own to say goodbye to his immediate and extended family.

"It's devastating, this was totally unexpected," said retired Hollywood firefighter Ken Miranda.

Particularly somber for Hollywood firefighter Chris Allen's wife Dora and kids. Dora gave a nod of approval to bring her loving husband into the funeral home.

Allen died from a heart attack just hours after working a 48-hour shift during this past weekend's storms, the only one able to maneuver the department's brand-new high water rescue truck.

"He was the best man for the job," said one firefighter at Tuesday's service.

And the best at taking a joke.

Firefighters known for their comradery, injecting some humor into this all-too sad day, poking fun at firefighter Allen for another flooding call not long ago when his own truck didn't make it.

"We joke with him constantly about that truck being sunk," said another firefighter.

This humor steeped in love – a diversion from the sorrow-filled day, as friends and fellow heroes remember what made firefighter Chris Allen so incredibly special.

"This is the kind of guy that would do absolutely anything for anybody," said a firefighter. "If you're down, he's going to bring you up. Having a bad day? He'll make it a good day."