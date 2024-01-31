Hollywood families displaced due to unsafe conditions

MIAMI - From Saleem Anthony's window he can see raw sewage right behind his apartment.

The city turned off the water to the Pierce House Apartments at 2 p.m. because of the sewage problem. That means everyone in the building has to move out - including Saleem, his partner and his dog Sadie.

"What's your plan now?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "To pray. I don't have the money to do anything else," Saleem said.

According to the city, the problem stems from the lift station for the building's septic system. It's not working. Inspectors found pooled sewage behind the building and in a courtyard where kids play.

"Our inspectors came out to the neighborhood and they saw raw sewage dumping out of the property, into the alley and into the storm drain system," said Hollywood Spokesperson Joann Hussey.

The city says they and the health department have been trying to work with the owners for several years to fix the problems.

"This particular property owner has been ignoring the city and hasn't had their pumping station inspected for about 3 years now," Hussey said.

A task force from the city stopped by to help Saleem and his neighbors figure out what to do next. "They could help out with a program to put me and my partner into housing where they can help pay first, last and security in 12 months, but that takes time," he said.

What has Saleem worried now is where will he sleep tonight. "I don't know," he cried, "I don't know. For the first time in a long time I'm scared. I don't know what I'm going to do tonight," he said.

According to the City of Hollywood, 10 tenants signed up for the city's housing assistance program. Two families were placed in the Broward Outreach Center. The city task force is expected to work with tenants for the next several days.