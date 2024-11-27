Holidays are crunch time for South Florida food banks as they try to keep up with demand

MIAMI - Demand for assistance from food banks and pantries in South Florida and across the country is up this holiday season, with many folks struggling under the weight of inflation and high grocery prices.

In fact, for food banks and pantries it's crunch time as they attempt to provide for nearly double the number of families they once did.

The run-up to Thanksgiving is typically hectic, but demand for food assistance has been high in South Florida and other parts of the country.

According to the U.S.D.A., in 2023 more than 47 million people lived in food-insecure households. More than 50 million Americans turned to food assistance programs for help, according to Feeding America.

The food is free for those who request it.

"This is one of the most helpful things to have this time of year because we don't have a lot of money and they provide food for us and they're really nice people," said Scott Siefert.

A recent analysis of the top 300 food banks shows the very biggest are getting bigger to meet the growing need. However, most food banks across the country are relatively small and struggle when the need is heightened, like around the holidays.

To find food assistance near you, go to FeedingAmerica. org and enter your zip code.

If you're someone who'd like to donate, check out the local groups below that could use your help and look for opportunities on Giving Tuesday.

Feeding South Florida serves 25% of the state's food-insecure population within South Florida.

Farm Share's mission is to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste.

Camillus House provides hot meals to the homeless population and at-risk households throughout Miami-Dade thanks to community-based organizations and faith-based groups.

The Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers offers a variety of programs catered to the homeless population and needy of South Florida.

