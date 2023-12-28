Holiday travel rush in South Florida continues as new year looms. Here are tips to avoid gridlock

MIAMI -- We're on the tail end of holiday travel in the Sunshine State, but we've still got to get through the new year.

AAA has some advice for any travel ahead of New Year's celebrations.

AAA says to make sure you know where you're going - leave with plenty of time in case of any closures, crashes or holiday congestion that will delay your arrival.

Specifically in Florida, traffic gridlock can be expected around area attractions like theme parks, airports, shopping plazas and beaches.

For trips across the state, the best time to get out there is mid-afternoon and the early evening, or you can wait until after dinner.

AAA is expecting about 900,000 calls from stranded motoroists over the holiday travel period.

"Our roadside technicians are going to be spending their holidays on the roadside which can be a very dangerous place so if you are planning a road trip, please minimize distractions while you're behind the wheel," says Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson

Florida is also seeing an increase in gas prices amid high demand due to holiday travel.

"I wouldn't necessarily anticipate this to cause travelers to cancel their plans, but more often than not when you see higher prices you tend to see people budgeting differently maybe travelers spending a little bit less dinning out or shopping," says Jenkins.

Florida Highway Patrol is asking you to report any impaired or aggressive drivers out there by calling *FHP

AAA's Tow To Go program is also going to be activated for New Year's Eve.