Holiday travel: Airports, roads are packed with folk trying to get home after Thanksgiving

MIAMI – Travelers are facing a packed Miami International Airport on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with long lines at the airline counters and the TSA checkpoint.

And for those who decided to travel by road, drivers are expected to head home today. According to AAA, more than 54 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles from home during Thanksgiving weekend, 1.5% more than last year. Now all those drivers are on the road headed back home.