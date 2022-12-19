Ho, Ho, Here We Go: Holiday travel rush about to get underway

MIAMI - The busy holiday travel season is about to get underway.

Miami International Airport is expecting about 2.5 million passengers between December 21st and January 6th. That's an increase of 1.5 percent from its record breaking period last year. A daily average of 151,000 travelers is expected over the 17-day travel period, which is 10,000 more travelers per day than the airport's average in November.

MIA's busiest travel days are expected to be the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before Christmas Day, the Friday before New Year's Day, and the Thursday and Friday after New Year's Day, when the airport projects more than 157,000 passengers on each day.

Nationwide, air travel will see a 14% increase over last year. Nearly 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly, which is close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air, according to AAA. The travel group said demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. Airfares cost 6 percent more than last year, but rental cars cost 19 percent less.

Strong demand will create long lines at airports. Those catching flights are advised to arrive early, 2-3 hours before scheduled departure, and check the airline's website or app for any delays or cancelations. To expedite the airline check-in process, passengers should check in online before arriving at the airport if possible.

"If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination," Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. "Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car."

Ninety percent of holiday travelers nationwide will drive to their destinations. In Florida, nearly 5.8 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That's 110,000 more than last year and a 2 percent increase from 2019.

Florida holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. The state average has declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Monday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.03 per gallon. In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.25 a gallon and in Fort Lauderdale, it was $3.10 a gallon.

Low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.

The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, December 27 and 28, and Monday, January 2, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights.

INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, December 27th. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to leave early in the morning or later in the evening.