Historic flood in Fort Lauderdale gives way to black, 'smelly mold'

FORT LAUDERDALE - It took four days for the water to subside before the Figueroas could get back into their Edgewood home after the historic flood event in Fort Lauderdale on April 12th.

"It's a big hit. Our furniture is gone," said Andrea Figueroa, as she pulled more debris out of her home on Tuesday.

Up and down her block, there are large piles of furniture, mattresses and water-logged household items.

Edgewood is just north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and was one of the hardest-hit areas.

And now, there is mold to clean up. Black spots can be seen on Figueroa's cinder block wall behind the drywall that is being replaced.

Andrea Figueroa says she sees it and smells it. So does her husband, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

"There's a dampness in the air," says Ben Figueroa

"Mold is indiscriminate and people with underlying conditions are at greatest risk," says Broward Health chief medical officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus.

People with asthma or COPD need to be especially careful around mold he says.

"Bleach and water is best to take care of mold and bleach should not be mixed with anything else," he says.

Consider wearing a mask and gloves if you are trying to remove mold.

"After water, there is 24 to 48 hours when mold sets in and that can affect respiration. It can be irritating to your eyes nose and lungs," he says.

The Figueroas are staying in a hotel trying to limit their mold exposure.

"We are cleaning up. There's still a lot to be taken care of," says Andrea Figueroa.

Like many families, they have no flood insurance and are trying to figure out how to pay for all the repairs, including mold removal.