Hispanic Heritage Month: Man's quest to find fixes for South Florida flooding

Hispanic Heritage Month: One man's mission to reduce flooding in our communities

MIAMI - In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS News Miami's Jacqueline Quynh spoke with the man behind SOP Technologies who is striving to prevent storm drain clogs one step at a time.

"So, I'm Panamanian Brazilian, born in Miami, and then I left for about 10 years to go to college and work in the corporate world," said Emilio Lopez, SOP CEO and co-founder.

But Lopez couldn't stop thinking about a uniquely Florida problem.

"This really began as a passion project to address flooding," he said.

This passion brought him back home to the Moonlighter Fabrication Labi in Miami Beach to create products that reduce pollution and flooding.

"As for the way we use this space, it greatly assists us in designing parts," he said.

That's how this innovation was born - a type of screen that keeps out bottles and debris while allowing water to pass through freely.

"What we did is patent a unique design that allows an upward flow of water through the filter, reducing blockages and the need for frequent maintenance," Lopez said.

The company also patented a unique way to report and identify clogged drains using a QR code. The concept is spreading across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, as well as to other parts of northern Florida, and now other states.

"The inlets in Tennessee differ from the ones we have here," explained Gabriel Cordero one of the engineers about how he's fitting the filters on different types of drains.

So, all of this is currently designed right here in Miami Beach. However, Lopez cannot take full credit for the idea, it originally came from his father, Eddie Lopez.

"To give full credit, the original inventor of this idea was my father. He's an immigrant who came from Panama in the '70s. He tried different things, and this idea was the one that succeeded."

Now, Eddie's son uses 3D scans to create filters that fit perfectly into almost any kind of drain.

"It really showcases what's possible when you have a dream and are passionate about what you're doing," he said.

Lopez and his family do not take their successes for granted. Each new milestone is a reason to be proud, particularly of their heritage.

"Lately, I've seen many of my friends being recognized. It's remarkable to see that many of them are first-generation Americans, born elsewhere, and they're Hispanics achieving significant things here in the United States," he said.