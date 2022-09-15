Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Miami-Dade with folkloric dances, cafecito

MIAMI - You are invited to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami-Dade with a celebration featuring folkloric performances, a "cafecito" station, and the unveiling of a mural hand painted by Hispanic artists as a way to promote the art, history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans.

The event will be taking place Thursday at 12:30p.m., in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center - Government Center building at 111 NW 1st Street, Miami.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from September 15 to October 15.

September 15 also marks independence day for El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Then, on September 16 and 18, Mexico and Chile celebrate theirs respectively.

Then on October 12, the discovery of the American continent is celebrated.

Hispanic Heritage Month was first observed in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson and was expanded in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan to cover a 30-day period which includes the last half of the month of September and the first half of the month of October.

Click here to check out a list of events held this month to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Florida.