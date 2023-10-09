Report: Hispanic Americans greater risk for Alzheimer's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report from the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association found Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of the condition than white Americans.
Alzheimer's is a progressive and irreversible disease that causes a loss of memory and thinking skills.
Experts said people should exercise and control their diabetes and high cholesterol to help prevent the disease.
