High speed police chase in Miami ends in arrest on Dolphin Expressway
MIAMI -- Police arrested a suspect Friday evening following a high speed pursuit that ended on the Dolphin Expressway and that snarled traffic.
Live video from the scene showed several Miami-Dade officers taking the man into custody after his vehicle crashed into a traffic barrier on the highway.
The Volkswagen was traveling on the shoulder when it collided with a traffic barrier on State Road 836 at NW 12th Avenue.
Police did not immediately say what led to the pursuit but preliminary reports the suspect may have been involved with a shooting in Florida City.
