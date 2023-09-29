High speed police chase in Miami ends in arrest on Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI -- Police arrested a suspect Friday evening following a high speed pursuit that ended on the Dolphin Expressway and that snarled traffic.

Officers stop a suspect and take him into custody following a high speed pursuit on SR 836. CBS News Miami

Live video from the scene showed several Miami-Dade officers taking the man into custody after his vehicle crashed into a traffic barrier on the highway.

The Volkswagen was traveling on the shoulder when it collided with a traffic barrier on State Road 836 at NW 12th Avenue.

Police did not immediately say what led to the pursuit but preliminary reports the suspect may have been involved with a shooting in Florida City.