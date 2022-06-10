Hialeah woman arrested after manicure links her to child porn

Hialeah woman arrested after manicure helps link her to Child pornography page

Hialeah woman arrested after manicure helps link her to Child pornography page

Hialeah woman arrested after manicure helps link her to Child pornography page



MIAMI - A Hialeah woman is facing disturbing charges after police said her nail polish helped track her down.

Christina Marie Hernandez is charged with 13 counts of possessing child pornography images.

Investigators said the 29-year-old would upload the videos on the messaging app "Kik" through her own account.

That account also reportedly held pictures of Hernandez and her unique nails.

According to our partners at the Miami Herald, police said the nail pictures were uploaded on Hernandez's Instagram and Tiktok accounts, on the same day -- providing more evidence that linked her to the child pornography video uploads.

Hernandez has since bonded out of jail.