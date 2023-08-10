Hialeah SWAT team searching for armed burglary suspect, police say

MIAMI -- The Hialeah police SWAT unit was called Thursday afternoon to help arrest an armed burglary suspect, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported from the incident in the area of W. 14th Avenue and 29th Street.

The SWAT team was called as police in Hialeah searched Thursday for an armed burglary suspect. CBS News Miami

Live video from the scene showed several police cruisers at the location.

Officials did not identify the exact location that the suspect may have entered.