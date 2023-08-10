Watch CBS News
Hialeah SWAT team searching for armed burglary suspect, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Hialeah police SWAT unit was called Thursday afternoon to help arrest an armed burglary suspect, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported from the incident in the area of W. 14th Avenue and 29th Street.

Live video from the scene showed several police cruisers at the location.

Officials did not identify the exact location that the suspect may have entered.

