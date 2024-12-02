Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah High School lockdown sparks fear among students, parents

By Mauricio Maldonado, Teri Hornstein

/ CBS Miami

Hialeah Senior High School locked down due to police investigation
Hialeah Senior High School locked down due to police investigation 01:50

MIAMI - Hialeah Senior High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning as police investigated threats of a bomb and a gun on campus that were later determined to be a hoax.

The incident unfolded at the school located at 251 E. 47th Street.

Responding officers swept the school just before noon, as parents and loved ones gathered outside in distress, seeking information about their children.

"Right now I'm super worried about him," said Bryan Blanco, who left work after his 15-year-old nephew texted him from inside the school. "He's super scared. They were all in one angle of the class. The teacher said to not move, to not do anything, so I was very worried."

Images from inside classrooms showed desks stacked against doors and students huddled in silence, following instructions to remain quiet and turn off lights.

"I was terrified. I was really scared," said senior Brenda Mirabet.

Images from Chopper 4 showed numerous police units at the campus as officers searched the building, going room to room to ensure there was no danger.

Students were not allowed to leave during the investigation and parents were asked to keep their distance to allow officers to work.

As rumors swirled outside, emotions ran high among parents who feared for their children's safety.

"I texted him, but I haven't gotten word back," one parent said. "He's not answering the messages, so we're just trying to figure out if he is okay."

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools district later confirmed the threats were a hoax, but the morning ordeal left a deep impact on students and parents alike.

"Whoever did this, it's really ridiculous," one student said. "I think it's really disrespectful. You've got to be really out of tune to call for something like that."

While the school district assured everyone that students were safe, questions remain about the source of the false threats.

Hialeah Police have not yet identified who was behind the hoax, which disrupted the school and caused widespread panic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.