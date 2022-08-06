Watch CBS News
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home.  

Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.  

Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. 

No other details were released, as the investigation continues. 

CBS Miami Team
August 6, 2022

