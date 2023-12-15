Hialeah man won $5 million top dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Hialeah man won a five-million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Rodolfo Lima, 51, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Lima bought his winning ticket from the Cafe Espana Restaurant on West 28th Street in Hialeah. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, it has more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

