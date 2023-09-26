Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah man arrested after alleged naked jacuzzi incident at Key Largo resort

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A 34-year-old Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself at a Key Largo resort.

On August 20, Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Playa Resort & Spa after witnesses reported seeing the nude man, later identified as Julio Rodriguez Coipel, expose and touch himself while in a hot tub and in view of a female employee.

According to the sheriff's office, when a male employee confronted Rodriguez Coipel, he reportedly screamed, "It's my birthday today!" and ran off toward U.S. 1.

It was later learned he got into a vehicle and drove back to Miami-Dade.

Deputies confirmed August 20 is his birthday and witnesses identified Rodriguez Coipel as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into jail on Monday.

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel has been charged with incident exposure. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.