Hialeah man arrested after alleged naked jacuzzi incident at Key Largo resort

MIAMI - A 34-year-old Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly exposed himself at a Key Largo resort.

On August 20, Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to the Playa Resort & Spa after witnesses reported seeing the nude man, later identified as Julio Rodriguez Coipel, expose and touch himself while in a hot tub and in view of a female employee.

According to the sheriff's office, when a male employee confronted Rodriguez Coipel, he reportedly screamed, "It's my birthday today!" and ran off toward U.S. 1.

It was later learned he got into a vehicle and drove back to Miami-Dade.

Deputies confirmed August 20 is his birthday and witnesses identified Rodriguez Coipel as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into jail on Monday.

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel has been charged with incident exposure.