Hialeah EMT Yanaisa Pulido killed while stopping, helping at crash scene

By Anna McAllister

MIAMI - For Yanaisa Pulido, jumping into dangerous situations to help others was part of her nature.

According to the City of Hialeah Fire Department, the 23-year-old served as a fire cadet and EMT from 2017 to 2020.

But it was her caring nature that would tragically lead to her death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Pulido was driving behind a car early Sunday morning on I-95 South when she stopped in one of the center lanes to help other drivers involved in a crash.

As she was trying to help them, two other cars crashed and the impact hit Pulido. Then, a sixth car crashed into one of the cars involved in the first accident.

Pulido was pronounced dead on the scene and three other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were injured.

According to a GoFundMe account, Pulido's dream was to be a first responder and her passion in life was about helping others and saving lives.

The City of Hialeah Fire Department also released a statement, saying in part that Pulido was a "kindhearted person" who "will always be remembered by our fire family".

So far, more than $25,000 has been raised for Pulido's funeral services.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 9:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

