Hialeah dad charged after son's face grazed by bullet

MIAMI - A Hialeah man was arrested after his son's face was grazed by a bullet.

Orlando Guzman is charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access.

Police said he was using the bathroom and left his loaded firearm unattended on the counter. Guzman's three-year-old son grabbed the gun and fired one shot, which grazed his face.

The boy was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center, he's expected to be okay.