Hialeah councilman wants investigation into city's overburdened 911 call center

MIAMI - A Hialeah councilman is calling for an immediate investigation into what he called an "alarming revelation" into the number of calls missed or abandoned by the city's 911 operators.

Councilman Bryan Calvo said data obtained from the city's 911 service shows that this year from January 1st to May 31st more than 4,700 calls went unanswered.

Councilman Bryan Calvo said there should be no excuse to miss any call, much less the 32,000 calls missed since 2021, which was first reported by the Miami Herald. https://cbsloc.al/3NtNyGs

He said part of the problem is salary and staffing.

"The starting salary before this whole process started was $15.00 dollars an hour for a 911 operator that, by the way, they have to have to a year-long certification, 240 hours, they have to take a state exam," he said.

Calvo said the city's 911 department is budgeted for 21 call takers, but currently only employs six.

He said another issue is that if the call center is inundated with calls, should transfer other calls to the county's 911 center. But that's not happening according to the councilman.



Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo fired back at the claims.

"A local media outlet has erroneously reported on two separate occasions that our City's 911 call center is deficient. As a basis for this dangerous assertion, this media outlet has cited data without any context and used biased sources to fabricate a crisis in (an) attempt to slander this great City," he said in a statement.

He then compared his city's 911 call rate to the county's.

"In the year 2022, Miami-Dade County "abandoned" a total of 96,662 calls out of a total of 1,125,069 calls received, a rate of 7.91%. In comparison, the City of Hialeah, "abandoned" 7,849 calls out of a total of 140,161 calls received, a rate of 5.6%. So far in the year 2023, Miami-Dade County "abandoned" 68,127 calls out of a total of 632,222 calls received, a rate of 9.73%. In comparison, the City of Hialeah "abandoned" 5,307 calls out of a total of 73,255 calls received, a rate of 6.76%," he said.

As for the low salary, Bovo said in April said the city 911 operators "their most significant pay increase in 20 years." He said they have received several job applicants for 911 operators and are expecting to receive more in the coming weeks.