South Florida boy, 3, in desperate need of kidney donor at Nicklaus Children's Hospital

South Florida boy, 3, in desperate need for kidney donor at Nicklaus Children's Hospital

MIAMI - April is National Donate Life Month, a call to action for people to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

It's a mission that hits close to home for one South Florida family currently searching for their young son's perfect match.

At 3 years old, JP Medina is one of the youngest hemodialysis patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

"He's on dialysis treatment nightly for 12 hours each night until we get him a transplant," JP's father, John Paul Medina explained.

JP was diagnosed at birth with end-stage renal disease.

He's been waiting for a kidney for 2 years.

At first, they thought his mother might be a perfect match, but further testing ruled her out.

Then, JP got COVID and was too sick for an available deceased donor transplant.

"He's honestly a fighter. One thing I know about JP is that from the moment he had his in-utero surgeries to this date, he's a fighter. He overcomes," John Paul Medina said.

Dr. Nicole Christin is JP's Nephrologist.

"Being born with end-stage kidney disease is extremely rare. JP in the worst of scenarios is very lucky because he made it to relative term and came out with healthy lungs," she explained.

But she adds time is of the essence.

"I would have taken one yesterday if I had the chance," Dr. Christin said of a kidney for JP.

"There are no other options. Until a transplant is available, we are in a holding pattern. There is no chance of recovery."

According to Donate Life America, more than 1,900 children are currently awaiting organs. 25% of them are under 5 years old, just like JP.

"Our goal right now is to find him a living donor transplant or keep him healthy enough to receive a deceased donor transplant from the transplant list," Medina said.

Research shows 15% of deceased donor transplants are rejected, but 98% of living donor transplants are successful.

"You are allowed three transplants in your lifetime, so to say a child at birth may need three, he cannot reject any and he needs to accept all of three," Medina said. "With a living donor and decreasing the odds of rejection significantly, you have the chance at finding a match that might give a child-like JP a lifetime."

Of course, they'll take whatever becomes available first.

But JP's family has started the Living Donor Project to encourage people to consider living organ donation-- not just for JP, but for others in need.

"I'm grateful either way," Medina said. "Our goal right now is to raise awareness of the need for living donors and educate that you can be a living donor and continue with the lifestyle you have now."

