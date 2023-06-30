Here's where you can watch July 4th fireworks in South Florida

MIAMI -- July 4th gives us reasons to celebrate our nation's birthday! So, what better way to honor America than with fireworks?

Here is where you can enjoy the fireworks in Miami-Dade and Broward.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Coral Gables

The Biltmore Hotel: The free celebration features a special concert presentation, concessions and a spectacular fireworks display. Grounds at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Doral

Independence Day Celebration: At Trump National Doral there will be a fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. This will be a limited ticket event for Doral Residents ONLY. No on-site tickets will be sold. There will also be food trucks and drinks available. Event begins at 6 p.m. It will also be streaming on the City Of Doral Facebook and YouTube Live pages for those who are not able to attend in person.

There will be a separate 10-minute firework display near the Doral Glades Park area at 9:20 PM. If you live in this area, you're invited to watch this display from the comfort of your own home.

Hialeah

Milander Park: In the heart of Hialeah, the city will host their celebration at Milander Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It features live music, food trucks, and a fireworks-laser show.

Homestead

July 4th Drive-In Celebration at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The City of Homestead's proudly presents "Race to the 4th," an annual event filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, thrilling rides for children, and a grand fireworks finale. This star-spangled celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Homestead Miami Speedway, at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd.

Miami

Key Biscayne July 4th Parade: The Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade is set to take place at 11 am. The parade goes from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive along Crandon Boulevard. The Village Green also hosts picnics and fireworks in the evening.

Bayfront Park: Bayfront Park's 4th of July Celebration returns this year with fun-for-all-ages entertainment. The festivities feature live music performances by local musical artists. The bayfront fireworks display will take place at 9:00 PM. Bayfront Park is at 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at Tropical Park: Bring family and friends for an afternoon and evening of Fourth of July festivities, culminating with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. The afternoon's lineup includes a live DJ and live musical performances.

Miami Beach

Lumus Park: Annual Independence Day Fireworks & Patriotic Concert. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Park at the Miami Beach Parking Garage at 512 12th Street.

Fire on the Fourth celebration in North Beach: Annual Independence Day Fireworks & Patriotic Concert in South Beach on Ocean Drive and 12 Street. Concert begins at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks display will launch at 9 p.m. mid-concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their beach chairs, blankets, and picnics.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes 18th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The Town of Miami Lakes will host its 15th Annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show. This fun-filled event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, and much more, followed by a spectacular fireworks presentation. It will take place at Miami Lakes Picnic Park West. Admission and parking are free. Parking around the Picnic Park West perimeter is limited.

Miami Springs

July 4th Celebration: The day will include a parade, pool party, classic car show and a fireworks show. The fireworks show will be at dusk at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club at 650 Curtiss Parkway.

BROWARD COUNTY

Coral Springs

Mullins Park Fireworks: Residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with a grand firework display set to start at 8:45 p.m. at Mullins Park. Admission and parking are free.

Davie

Town Of Davie July 4th Celebration: The celebration for Davie residents only will be held at Bamford Sports Complex. To register for the event, residents must call 954-327-3941 to receive a unique username and password.



Miramar

City Of Miramar 4th Of July Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display: Enjoy music, food trucks, food and novelty vendors, and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show. Held at Miramar Regional Park from 7 - 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular: Celebrate America's birthday at the City of Fort Lauderdale's free 4th of July Spectacular featuring headliner Flo Rida! The patriotic extravaganza at Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach features live bands, a kids zone, beach games, contests, family activities, and a dazzling fireworks display. The firework show is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

Hollywood

Star Spangled Spectacular: The party begins on Hollywood Beach at 5 p.m. with fireworks going off at 9 p.m. Parking at the City-operated parking garages on Hollywood Beach at Connecticut Street and Nebraska Street will be $30 per space. For more information, click here.

Plantation:

2023 Independance Celebration: Evening festivities will be held at Central Park. Bring a chair and picnic snack. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Pembroke Pines

Independance Day Celebration: Pembroke Pines is celebrating July 4th with rides, live musical entertainment, food trucks, a pie eating contest, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Pines Recreation Center, at 7400 Pines Blvd. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach

City Of Pompano Beach 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: The City of Pompano Beach will be celebrating July 4th this year with a Fireworks Extravaganza on Tuesday, July 4th. Those attending will have the option to choose how to celebrate the event. They can go attend on the beach or experience the event virtually due to COVID pre-caution. The in-person event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with live music from reggae band, Jazhilla Group. At 7:00 pm, pop band VAM Band will perform on stage. The fireworks extravaganza is set for 9 p.m.

Sunrise

Sunrise July 4th: Evening activities to be held at the FLA Live Arena, One Panther Parkway. Parking is free. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.