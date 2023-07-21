Watch CBS News
Here's what you can do this weekend in South Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI- School is around the corner and many places in South Florida want to provide an easy transition for your child. See below a list of South Florida events providing  supplies and resources for children attending school. 

SATURDAY AUGUST 12

The Mercury/SeaVee Pompano Beach Saltwater Showdown: Do you love fishing? Blue Water Movement is hosting their fishing competition where you can win a hefty prize. According to the Blue Water Movement site, the KDW Jackpot, with a $200 optional buy-in, is expected to reach $60,000.

When: Lines In - Lines Out: 7:30am - 4:00pm

Check-in Deadline: 6:00pm

Where: Hillsboro Inlet, Boca Inlet, Or Sailfish Marina

Downtown Miami Dog Days -- An event for you and your family to have fun at Downtown Dog Days with PETCHEFY and TheWoofRepublic. The evet includes dog friendly activities and a way for you and your dog to interact. The event is also catered to those who don't have pets as well, according to the site. 

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

When: Miami Worldcenter 700 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33132

SUNDAY AUGUST 13

Plant Love Peace Walk Festival and Mural Unveiling Returns -- Renowned artist Marvin Weeks and the Community Collaboration Exchange announced their second annual Plant Love Peace Walk Festival and Mural Unveiling. A free event to walk with a purpose. 

When:  4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Charles R. Drew Middle School

1775 NW 60th St, Miami, FL 33142  

Container Gardening in South Florida --  Do you love nature and planting? This event aims to teach people how to grow, plant container plants.

When:  2 p.m. to  3 p.m. 

Where: Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL

