Here's what you can do over the weekend in South Florida

MIAMI- Looking for something fun to do over the weekend? See below the updated list of fun events.

FRIDAY-

Art Basel 2022 -10am all of the new exhibits and free things to see around The Miami Design District. I'll join Criag Robins again ( who founded MDD) about what's new this year. The District has become the epicenter for art, food and fashion. This yearly Friday piece has become a thing- I hear about it all the time.



In addition, the patients who range from newborn to 18 years old will enjoy caricatures, a music therapy session, Christmas carols, princess characters, and a prize drawing. Each child will also be given a gift to take home with them.



Tree Lighting Ceremony at Tropical Park- Miami-Dade County Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez to host Inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez will host an Inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Tropical Park Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 SW 40th St. Miami, FL. 33155.

The Tree Lighting will begin at 6:00 p.m. While taking in the sights, the community is invited to enjoy pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, free cotton candy, and popcorn. The event will also have food trucks on site. The Inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be the first holiday event sponsored by Commissioner Rodriguez since his recent election to the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.



Buy a Christmas tree or Hanukkah bush - The holiday season is almost here, and you can buy a Christmas tree or Hanukkah bush on Miami Beach!

SATURDAY

Food For The Poor- Volunteers will gather Saturday at Food For The Poor headquarters to pack food donations for 1,000 impoverished families in the Caribbean and Latin America - just in time for the holidays.

They will pack 1,000 holiday food kits, each providing enough food to feed an average family of four for one week, at the FFTP warehouse at 6401 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. The charity is hosting packing sessions from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Miami Utility Emergency Fund -North Miami, FL (November 10, 2022) - The City of North Miami will host the inaugural NoMi Food, Arts, and Music (FAM) Festival, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claude Pepper Park, 1255NW 135 ST, North Miami, FL 33168, from 4PM to 11PM. The NoMi FAM Festival will highlight the influences of Afro Beats and Raboday genre, where the Caribbean and African culture intertwine.

The City of Hialeah Gardens will be hosting the opening night of our Festival of Lights on Saturday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. For the first time this year the event will take place at the City's Botanical Garden located at 10563 NW 134 Street, Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

Bring your family to this spectacular display of dancing lights. The first 300 children will receive a free photo with Santa.

The botanical garden will remain open and lit throughout the month of December so that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy it.

For more information you may contact Ada Morales at 305-558-4114 Ext. 217.



SUNDAY

Subway Footlong Cookie- Art Basel will officially be over but on Sunday, December 4, the Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho will be the country's National Cookie Day capital. Why? Subway is taking its iconic cookie to a new level with the debut of the footlong cookie...and they've chosen Miami to do so!



