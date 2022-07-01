Here's how to keep your pets safe from loud fireworks during 4th of July

MIAMI - While the beaches, barbecues, and fireworks combine to make the Fourth of July the most fun summer holiday weekend for humans, for pets, the next six days are traditionally the most dangerous time of the year.

More pets go missing each year now through July 6th than any other time.

"We see a lot more uptick in fireworks and a lot more in uptick in activities around the house and that increases the possibility for their pets to get scared and we actually see quite a few lost pets coming in around that time of year," said animal care supervisor Phil Goen.

A lot of dogs, cats, and even birds go missing this time of year.

Most frazzled by the fireworks, the decibels from those fireworks are often louder than a jackhammer or plane on take-off.

Those fireworks are super scary for dogs, so we need to do our best to calm them down and keep them safe.

The best advice, absolutely do not take dogs to public fireworks displays.

Try to keep your pets indoors as much as possible over the next week.

Make sure to place them in a room where they are comfortable with a toy, bed, and blanket.

Play loud, but soothing sounds around the house to offset the big booms outside.

Here are some ways to help you and your pet have a safe 4th of July:

KEEP PETS INDOORS

Keep your pets in a safe, enclosed room, preferably one without windows. If you're having guests over, consider keeping pets in a room that's off-limits to guests, with plenty of water and food.

CREATE A CALMING ENVIRONMENT

Surround pets with their favorite toys and other familiar objects. Sometimes the smell of an article of clothing from your laundry can help comfort them. Play soothing music and keep the room as quiet as possible by closing doors, windows, and blinds.

KEEP AWAY FROM FIREWORKS

Even if your pet doesn't seem obviously upset by fireworks, they can still cause harm to pets. Avoid potential burns, injuries, or possible ingestion by keeping all pets out of the vicinity of fireworks.

UPDATE IDENTIFICATION

The biggest risk of all this 4th of July is that pets will get loose and become lost. Even if a pet is secured inside, the sound of fireworks can cause them to panic – sometimes even breaking through glass windows. Make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing identification tags. Dogs should have a County License on their collar.