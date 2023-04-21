Here's how to celebrate Earth Day this weekend

MIAMI -- Earth Day is a special day for the environment as well as our communities.

Here is what is happening in South Florida SATURDAY APRIL 22.

Doral City Place Earth Day-- Doral City Place is hosting its exhibition which includes artists expressing their care for the environment through works that use recycled materials to spread awareness.

Where: 3535 NW 83rd Ave. Suite 123, Miami, FL, 33122,

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FIU Frost Museum Earth Day -- The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum welcomes everyone to its annual Frost Family Day. This year's event is themed "Everything, Earth and Sky: An Exhibition of Haitian Art." Florida International University is celebrating Earth Day with a program that includes workshops exploring Haiti's lush flora and fauna with local artist More.

Where: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU

10975 SW 17th Street, Miami, FL 33199

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coconut Creek Earth Day-- This event includes nature walks, native seed planting, and a talk about carnivorous plants by Trent Meeks of Sunbelle Exotics Inc. For the first time for Earth Day, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners approved that all regional parks will now offer free admission to everyone.

Where: 201 Lyons Rd South, Coconut Creek

When:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Plantation Earth Day -- Plantation celebrates its family friendly Mother Earth event at Volunteer Park. It includes a DJ, live shows, kid activities, inflatables, a rock climbing wall and their weekly Farmer's Market.

Where: 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd., Plantation, FL 33323.

When: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Markham Park Earth Day Clean up -- Markham Park invites all ages to come volunteer for their clean up event. Ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Register at here at least a day before the event.

Where: 16001 W State Rd 84, Sunrise

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Earth Day 5k for C.L.E.O Institute -- Miami hosts its 5k race to raise awareness on Florida's climate issues with a non profit organization known as CLEO Institute. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Race participants will hear about the county's progress and achievements coming out of its Climate Action Plan.

Where: MAST Academy 3979 Rickenbacker Causeway

When: 7a.m.



