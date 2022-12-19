Help CBS4's Neighbors 4 Neighbors play Santa for families in need

MIAMI - Christmas is less than a week away and for 30 years CBS4's Neighbors 4 Neighbors has helped play Santa to South Florida families in need.

This year the need is even greater. Families are hoping to be adopted so their holidays are brighter.

Neighbor's CEO Katy Meagher says the community's help is important.

"Without the help of the community, they would not have a Christmas. So go to Neighbors4Neighbors.org. You can choose a family based on size and what that means is you'll get to meet the family and give them gifts in person. It's a magical experience that can only be described as one of the most wonderful ways to celebrate the holidays," she said.

Last year's "Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays" program served thousands of members of our community, a total of $425,069 in holiday help was provided to nearly a thousand families and individuals.

This year, there are still more than 100 families in need of help. Monday, Dec. 19th, is the last day to adopt them. Those who are not adopted will receive gift cards.

So if you want to spread some cheer to a family in need, go to N4N's website or grab your phone and give them a call at (305) 597- 4404.