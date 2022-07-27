Aircraft Incidents: Helicopter crashes at local airport & plane makes emergency landing in Everglades

PEMBROKE PINES – Investigations are underway after two separate aircraft incidents Wednesday afternoon.

First, a helicopter crashed at North Perry Airport.

It could be seen in the middle of the field. This actually the same spot where Chopper4 launches every day.

Fire rescue says the chopper crashed while trying to land. Two people were on board. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FAA said the NTSB will lead the crash-landing investigation.

The second incident involved a small plane making an emergency landing in the Everglades. The FAA identified the aircraft as a single-engine Cessna 152.

The Miccosukee Police Department assisted the pilot and passenger who made an emergency landing on Tamiami Trail in western Miami Dade. Fortunately there was no injuries or property damage. The Roadway is completely open at this time. pic.twitter.com/lDDmm82iiY — Chief Roland Pandolfi, Ph.D. (@ChiefPandolfi) July 27, 2022

The scene is at the same site as the Value Jet Memorial.

It has been confirmed no one was hurt.