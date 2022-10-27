Heavy police presence in Wilton Manors prompts road closures

WILTON MANORS -- Police responded Thursday evening to a dental office in the city because of an unspecified threat, authorities said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's SWAT Team was called to the location in the 2500 block of NE 9th Ave around 4:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and police did not immediately identify the nature of the threat.

Several law enforcement officers were at the scene.

