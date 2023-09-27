Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at Miami Gardens shopping plaza, police say

MIAMI -- A man walked inside a Miami Gardens big box store Tuesday night and shot and killed a woman before exiting the store and turning the gun on himself, police said.

Both the man and the woman, who were not immediately identified, died at the shopping plaza, located at 5580 NW 167th Street, police said in a written statement.

There was a heavy police presence at a Miami Gardens shopping plaza Tuesday night. CBS News Miami

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the center, which houses a Home Depot and Big Lots store.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man opened fire on the woman, left the store and then shot himself.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the relationship between the man and woman or reveal if the man said anything to the woman or anyone else before he began shooting.

There were over a dozen police cars at the scene and officers restricted access to the site while they searched for clues.

Police did not say how many people were inside the store when the gunfire was reported.