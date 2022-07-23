Heatwaves sending people searching for clever ways to cool down

MIAMI - Heatwaves across the U.S. and around the world are sending people searching for clever ways to cool down.

When temperatures soar, splash parks aren't just for kids anymore as adults grow desperate for some relief from the sun.

On the boardwalk at New York's Coney Island, a vendor shouts, "ice cold water, one dollar!" Brooklyn resident Lucy Rosales said, "It's too hot!" New Yorker Vince Butler says, "It's hot everywhere, hot all over the world."

Europeans are sweltering in record heat.

Few homes have air-conditioning, so some of the coolest pubs, known as 'ice bars' are giving sweat-soaked locals and tourists a place to chill out.

Visitors shout, "Fabulous! Freezing! Fabulous!"

For others, beaches and public fountains are reservoirs for relief.

A woman dipping her feet in the fountain at London's Trafalgar Square said, "it's so hot, but this is good."

In Spain, residents filled buckets and toy guns for the annual water fight festival that couldn't have come at a better time, with the country battling a brutal heatwave.

Parts of the Middle East are boiling in record temperatures topping 122 degrees.

People are relying on misting fans to cool off.

Back in Europe, Robert Neil jokes that he doesn't have any electronics to help keep him cool.

"My wife is my fan," he says with a big smile. Showing that finding humor in the heat just might be just the best way to cope.

A few other tips from Europeans trying to beat the heat: cold showers, hydration, and purchasing a kiddie pool to cool off in your backyard.