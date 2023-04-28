Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat's Oladipo undergoes surgery, no timetable on return

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami Sports Live

MAIMI - The Miami Heat announced Friday that shooting guard Victor Oladipo had undergone successful patellar tendon surgery in his left knee. 

The procedure was performed Thursday in New York and there is no timetable for his return.

Here's what the Heat said about their star player: 

"Oladipo suffered the injury during Miami's Game 3 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 22. He appeared in 42 regular season games (two starts) averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.36 steals and 26.3 minutes. He scored 30 points off the bench on April 7 at Washington, the most off the bench in his career, and recorded five steals as a reserve on December 17 at San Antonio, tying the fourth-most by a HEAT reserve in team history. Additionally, he appeared in two games this postseason averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 22.7 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. "

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.