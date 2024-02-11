Watch CBS News
Heat's is Butler on personal leave, will miss game against Celtics

/ AP

Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is missing Miami's game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) chases a loose ball along with Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break.

"Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss," said a statement released by the Heat from his agent, Bernie Lee.

Injuries have limited the 34-year-old Butler, who leads the Heat in scoring at 21 points per game, to 37 games this season.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 3:41 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

