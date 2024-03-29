Heat rout Trail Blazers 142-82 for largest margin of victory in team history

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the Miami Heat had the largest margin of victory in team history, routing the Portland Trail Blazers 142-82 on Friday night.

The Heat remained seventh in the East and extended the Trail Blazers' losing skid to nine.

Thomas Bryant had a season-high 26 points, Terry Rozier added 22 and Haywood Highsmith finished with 20, the second time in club history that four players had with 20 or more. The Heat were never threatened after a 21-4 run put them ahead 50-29 in the second quarter.

The Heat broke the team margin record of 43 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 29, 1994, also set a club record with 41 assists. They made 21 of 39 3-pointers, with Highsmith making 5 of 6 and Rozier 6 of 10. Adebayo also made two 3-pointers.

Miami set a team record for assists in any half with 24 in the first led 74-40 lead at the break. The Heart had 23 assists in a half in three previous games.

Scoot Henderson scored 20 points for the Trail Blazers. Deadre Ayton returned after a four-game absence because of left elbow tendonitis and finished with 18 points. But Jerami Grant (right hamstring strain) and Anfernee Simmons (left knee tendinitis) remain sidelined.

The injury buildup forced Portland to start five rookies in the previous three games.

Trail Blazers: At Orlando on Monday night.

Heat: At Washington on Sunday night.

