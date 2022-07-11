Certain medications can make the heat even more dangerous

Certain medications can make the heat even more dangerous

Certain medications can make the heat even more dangerous

MIAMI – Certain medications can make the heat even more dangerous.

That's why it's so important to learn about all the sun-related side effects of certain medicines and how to protect yourself.

"Sometimes the reaction can take weeks or months for it to fade," said Dr. Riza Conroy, who practices family medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Conroy said some medications that don't go well with the sun include some antibiotics, antidepressants, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories and medications for blood pressure and diabetes.

For diabetics, Conroy said bring a cooler when you're out as the heat can degrade insulin and other medicines.

"Put the medication, especially insulin, in the cooler and keep it nice, cool and dark," Conroy said.

Conroy said sun-related side effects of medications usually develop about 24 to 72 hours after sun exposure. They may appear to be an exaggerated sunburn.

"It looks red. Sometimes scaly, sometimes itchy and sometimes, when it's really bad, blisters and spots that resemble hives," Conroy said.

When possible, Conroy says to take the medicine before bed instead of the morning and follow the SunSmart steps:

Slip on clothing that covers the body.

on clothing that covers the body. Slop on SPF 15 to 30 or higher broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen.

on SPF 15 to 30 or higher broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen. Slap on a hat.

on a hat. Seek shade, avoiding the sun between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

shade, avoiding the sun between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Slide on sunglasses with UV protection and side panels.

If the sun causes a reaction, talk to your doctor. They may have you stop taking your medication or lower the dose. Topical or oral treatments can help.