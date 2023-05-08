Heat looking to take 3-1 lead in series against Knicks

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are eyeing a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks Monday.

Following a 105-86 loss in Game 3, the Knicks are looking to tie the series and avoid a 3-1 series hole, with Game 5 from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks shot 34% from the field in Game 3 and their top stars, guard Jalen Brunson and forward Julius Randle, produced their worst stats in the series.

Brusnon, scored 20 points, shooting 7-20 from the field, and 0-5 from three-point range.

Randle, who returned to the team in their Game 2 victory, scored 10 points, shot 4-15, and 0-5 from three-point range.

After being sidelined for Game 2 with an ankle injury, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler returned in Game 3, being an x-factor by scoring a game-high 28 points.

With Butler's impact this postseason, he had led the Heat in scoring averaging 34.4 points per game.

Max Strus tallied in 19 points, recording 3 three-pointers.

Despite battling minor shoulder discomfort, Heat bigman Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Adebayo was added to the Heat's injury report Monday, but will remian available for the Heat in Game 4.

The Heat will look to continue their prolific offensive run in Game 4, as the team has averaged 106 points per game in their series against the Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. from the Kaseya Center.